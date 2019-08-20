GlobeX Data S.A.: GlobeX Data Ltd. Launches New DigitalSafe Website Look and Branding Identity

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 20, 2019 / GlobeX Data Ltd. ("GlobeX" or the "Company") (CSE:SWIS)(CSE:SWIS.WT) is pleased to announce that it has launched the new look of its secure data management website DigitalSafe https://digitalsafe.com reflecting the new branding identity of the Company.

The DigitalSafe branding is part of a company wide branding alignment for all its secure data management and secure communications services such as DigitalSafe, PrivaTalk and other services and products being launched in the next few months.

"The team at GlobeX Data is very pleased to announce the new branding alignment for all its products and services. Starting with the new DigitalSafe look for desktops, laptops and mobile devices of all brands and operating systems, we are going to continue to improve user interface and user experience for our valuable clients worldwide. This is the beginning of a larger program that will include synchronized branding identity and more features per product." said Alain Ghiai, founder and CEO of GlobeX.

The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. The main products or services are DigitalSafe (www.digitalsafe.com) and PrivaTalk (www.privatalk.com).

DigitalSafe is a secure data storage, collaboration, file share, password manager, and encrypted email all-in-one. PrivaTalk is a secure communications suite encompassing encrypted voice, video, chat with auto-destruct timer, file transfer of files up to 100MB. Both products include an encrypted email which includes 5GB of data transfer per email and auto-destruct timer. All data is securely stored in Switzerland through the Company's exclusive partner in Switzerland, GlobeX Data S.A..

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX distributes, designs and develops Swiss hosted software and cybersecurity solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, document management and collaboration, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX sells its products through distributors and telecommunication companies worldwide. GlobeX serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

For more information please contact GlobeX Data at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit us at: https://www.globexdatagroup.com.

