Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2DWUW ISIN: CA37518K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BRR2 
Frankfurt
19.08.19
15:42 Uhr
0,173 Euro
+0,027
+18,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,156
0,188
20.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIGA METALS CORPORATION0,173+18,82 %