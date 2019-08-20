Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2PDXE ISIN: CH0432492467 Ticker-Symbol: 2U3 
Lang & Schwarz
20.08.19
22:34 Uhr
56,00 Euro
+1,75
+3,23 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ALCON AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALCON AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,00
57,00
20.08.
54,10
54,20
20.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALCON
ALCON AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALCON AG56,00+3,23 %