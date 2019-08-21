Affine's Singapore Office Launch to Support Rapid AI & Data Science Growth in The APAC Region

SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Affine Analytics, Leading Artificial Intelligence & Data Sciences Solution provider, has opened its new office in Singapore. This move is in line with its ambitious expansion plans into the Asia Pacific region in 2019 and beyond.

Affine is the brain-child of three data-mavericks, Manas Agrawal, Vineet Kumar and Abhishek Anand, who are all reputed specialists of their fields with more than 30 years of combined experience and unique strengths in management and solutioning of AI & Advanced Analytics based services. Affine, at the cutting-edge of technology-based development, has emerged as a leader in harnessing the power of cloud-based services, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence.

Manas Agrawal, Affine Co-founder & CEO said:

"We are celebrating a milestone moment on the opening of our new office in Singapore region. This is an exciting time for us, as we continue to expand our operations in the Asia-Pacific markets to attain significant growth and help our customers scale quickly, easily and effectively."

Affine foresees a tremendous potential for growth & consumption in some niche areas such as Machine Learning, Deep Learning, IoT, Computer Vision, etc., especially with organizations now wanting to acquire & implement data-driven solutions for informed decision making and to stay proactive.

Catering to the ever-increasing technology-based needs of this market, they offer Data Sciences & Artificial Intelligence as a strategic tool and provide the necessary expertise & experience, acquired and honed over the years.

With the launch in Singapore & their increasing footprint globally, they plan to create competitive advantage for clients by incorporating innovation and data technology upgrades into their existing systems.

Ankit Khandelwal, Affine's Lead for South East Asia Region said:

"Our prospective clients would be Asian arms of global corporates, regional businesses with global aspirations as well as Government linked companies. We also intend to partner with some of the leading technology players in the region to quickly scale up and reach out to maximum number of clients who could benefit from our set of offerings."

Preferred Partners

Affine is a strategic analytics partner to medium and large-sized organizations (majorly Fortune 500 & Global 1000) around the globe that creates cutting-edge creative solutions for their business challenges.

Human Capital

They have strategically built up their human capital with over 300 Data Scientists, Business Analysts & Consultants, Statisticians, Researchers and Data Engineers across India, Singapore and the United States, bringing together an enviable expertise & knowledge of Programming, Statistical & Querying languages, technological orientation along with a strong pedigree of business understanding and fervent problem-solving acumen.

About Affine

Affine is a Data Sciences & AI services provider, offering capabilities across the analytical value chain from data engineering to analytical modeling and business intelligence to solve strategic & day to day business challenges of organizations worldwide. They empower their clients to make informed decisions & to take proactive actions through impeccable technology-based development & business acumen.

They develop solutions for multiple verticals such as Retail, CPG, E-commerce, High-Technology, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing among others and are respected as one of the Marquee names in the "Consultancies for Transformation" space.

Affine is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with other offices in New York & Seattle, United States and Singapore.

Contact:

Ankit Khandelwal

Country Manager - Sales & Client Engagement

Ankit.khandelwal@affineanalytics.com

Singapore Office Address: 5001 Beach Road

#08-11 Golden Mile Complex

Singapore (199588)