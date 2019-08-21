

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA)



Gamida is a cellular and immune therapeutics company.



Gained 22.67% to close Tuesday's (Aug.20) trading at $3.68.



News: No news



Clinical Trials and Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase III study of Omidubicel in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies is underway, with topline data anticipated in the first half of 2020. -- A phase I/II study of Omidubicel in patients with severe aplastic anemia is ongoing. -- A phase I/II clinical study of GDA-201 in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma is ongoing, with additional data expected in the second half of 2019. -- The company is developing a cryopreserved formulation of GDA-201 to enable a multi-center, multi-dose phase I/II clinical study in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is expected to begin next year.



2. Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)



Genetic Technologies is focused on the development and commercialization of genetic risk assessment technology.



The Company's lead product is BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer and is first in its class.



Gained 23.24% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.28.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's first-to-market genetic risk assessment test for colorectal cancer has been completed, and is the first of a suite of ground-breaking new products that will be delivered in the next 12 months.



Other genetic risk assessment tests under development and the target launch period are:



-- Cardiovascular Disease - target launch late 2019 -- Type 2 Diabetes - target launch late 2019 -- Prostate Cancer - 2020 -- Melanoma - 2020



3. Endo International plc (ENDP)



Endo International is a generics and specialty branded pharmaceutical company.



Gained 18.43% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.02.



News: The Company announced that it has reached a settlement in principle with two Ohio counties - the County of Cuyahoga, Ohio, the County of Summit, Ohio and certain related persons to resolve Track 1 opioid cases.



More than 2,000 lawsuits have been filed by state and local governments against major drugmakers, alleging that the companies aggressively marketed the painkillers despite knowing the risk of addiction and that they are liable for the nation's opioid crisis.



As part of the settlement, Endo will pay a total sum of $10 million and will provide up to $1 million of its Vasostrict and Adrenalin products free of charge to the two Ohio counties to be used in their sole discretion.



The lawsuit brought by Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio against opioid makers and distributors is going to trial on October 21, 2019.



4. Atreca Inc. (BCEL)



Atreca Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types.



Gained 16.99% to close Tuesday's trading at $20.59.



News: No news



Recent event:



The Company went public on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 20, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $17.00 per share.



Pipeline and Near-term Catalysts:



-- The Company's lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development that has demonstrated reactivity with ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. -- The Company expects to file an IND application for ATRC-101 in late 2019 and initiate a phase 1b clinical trial in patients with solid tumors in early 2020, subject to FDA approval of IND application.



5. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)



Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis.



Gained 19.32% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.88.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 9, the Company announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 declined to $2.2 million from $3.4 million in the year-ago same period. Net loss for the recent second-quarter widened to $7.7 million from $3.3 million for the same period in 2018.



6. Soliton Inc. (SOLY)



Soliton is a medical device company, which received FDA clearance to market its Rapid Acoustic Pulse ('RAP') device for tattoo removal in May of this year. The potential of the RAP device is also being explored to reduce cellulite and enhance existing fat removal technologies.



Gained 14.01% to close Tuesday's trading at $12.61.



News: The Company announced results of its preclinical studies which reveal that with increased treatment time, its RAP device appears to deliver increased acoustic subcision, i.e., disruption of the fibrotic septa, which contribute to the appearance of cellulite, implying a dose response to the therapy.



A pivotal trial evaluating RAP device in cellulite is underway.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX