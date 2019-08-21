Meeting highlights include a symposium and workshop on Swept Source OCT and the debut of the Topcon Harmony Eye Care Data Management System in Europe

Topcon Europe Medical, a leading provider of medical devices and software solutions for the European eye care community, is excited to announce its participation in EURETINA 2019, the European Society of Retinal Specialists' annual congress, which has become internationally renowned as the largest retina meeting worldwide.

On 5-8 September, thousands of vitreoretinal and macula specialists will gather at the Palais des Congrès de Paris in France to share information on the latest trends and advances in vitreoretinal surgery and the diagnosis and treatment of retinal diseases including macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Topcon will be located in the Exhibit Hall, Level 2 at Booth #219 and will showcase its latest innovative technology solutions for today's retina specialists including the Triton Swept Source OCT, the newly released Maestro Fully Automated OCT with Angiography, Artificial Intelligence systems, the all new Topcon Signal Hand-held Camera, and the PASCAL Laser Systems.

The EURETINA Congress will also mark the debut of Topcon Harmony, the next generation software in eye care data management, within Europe. This browser-based software features faster access to patient exam data and allows examination devices, independent of device brand and type, to be integrated into the software and the examination results to be viewed side-by-side within a single screen. Visit Topcon Booth #219 during EURETINA to attend one of our data management workshops or to view a live demonstration of the NEW Topcon Harmony.

In addition to its booth display, Topcon will offer SS-OCT OCTA workshops in its booth on Friday and Saturday. Experts will give 30 minute demonstrations. Advanced registration for the workshops is required at: www.topcon-medical.eu/eu/workshop. Furthermore, on 5 September at 13:00, Topcon will present a lunch symposium in the Amphitheatre Havane entitled "Superior Visualization with Swept Source OCT and OCT Angiography." Pearse Keane, MD of Moorfields Eye Hospital, UK, will serve as the moderator, with Professor Hoyng of Radboud University in the Netherlands, Vasilios Papastefanou, MD, PhD of the UK, and Professor Alain Gaudric of France rounding out the panel. Topics to be discussed include utilizing SS- OCT and OCT Angiography for challenging clinical cases including microaneurysms, diabetic retinopathy and central serous chorioretinopathy. For more information on the symposium, please visit https://www.topcon-medical.eu/eu/pages/240-satellite-meeting-at-euretina.html

About Topcon

Topcon is a comprehensive diagnostic device manufacturer within the worldwide eye care community. It introduced the world's first commercial back-of-the-eye Spectral Domain (SD) and multimodal Swept Source (SS) optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, which have driven innovation in eye care.

Most recently, to develop the most efficient, pragmatic and state-of-the-art solutions, Topcon formed a new strategic division, Topcon Healthcare Solutions, whose primary objective is to create world-class software solutions for the eye care industry and beyond. The company's products enable the collection and visualization of a wide range of imaging and clinical data while providing quantitative and clinical analysis capabilities.

Topcon's software gives clinicians access to patient exam data captured from OCTs, Visual Fields, Fundus Cameras, and other Topcon and third-party devices. Topcon leverages its new data management system called Harmony, where practitioners gain access to both DICOM and non-DICOM information stored in a central, cloud-based environment. Additionally, Topcon now provides an integrated service that connects practitioners to an extensive network of reading services to assist in the management of sight-threatening eye diseases.

For more information on Topcon, please visit topcon-medical.eu and topconhealth.eu.

