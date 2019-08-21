Aker Solutions to Deliver Umbilicals for the Dalma Gas Development Project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has won an order from ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) to deliver subsea umbilicals for the Dalma gas development project located offshore UAE in the shallow waters of the Persian Gulf.

"This is the first subsea umbilical award by ADNOC in the UAE and the first subsea award for Aker Solutions in the Persian Gulf," said Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions. "We are very pleased with the opportunity to further develop our relationship with ADNOC and to demonstrate our umbilical capabilities in the region."

The value of the contract is about NOK 700 million. The scope includes four steel tube umbilicals totaling more than 100 kilometers. The umbilical system will provide power supply, communication services and chemical injection fluids. It will connect the subsea equipment to three new wellhead platforms and link the topside equipment located on the offshore control platform to equipment located onshore.

Aker Solutions' facility in Mobile, Alabama in the United States will support by performing the design, engineering and manufacturing of the umbilical system. The work will start up immediately and be finalized in the first quarter 2021.

The order will be booked in the third quarter 2019.

