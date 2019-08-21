Subscription rights in Totalbanken A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 23 August 2019. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060082758 (TOTA) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0061113008 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Totalbanken T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:6 Shareholders of shares in Totalbanken A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share. 6 subscription rights will entitle the holder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 23 August - 5 September 2019 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 178579 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: TOTA T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Totalbanken A/S makes a rights issue of up to 466,666 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 20. Subscription price is fixed at DKK 76.050 per share of DKK 20. Subscription period: 27 August to 9 September 2019, both days included. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=735290