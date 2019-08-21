Arc Aroma Pure AB: 190821 ArcAroma signs agreement with WISER to develop the Chinese market

Press release 2019-08-21

Arc Aroma Pure AB , to develop the Asian market with a primary focus on the Chinese market. WISER is a China-based investment and advisory company with the main focus of identifying, advising and investing selective global technology driven companies with growth potential in the Chinese market. Along with the collaboration process, WISER will help introduce the investee companies' technology, products and brands into China, facilitate the local operational establishment and assist relevant prospects into sales. The investee companies will eventually have a full ownership of the subsidiary and the assets jointly developed in China when certain objectives fulfilled. WISER's unique collaborative model will help accelerate and scale up the business growth in China and increase shareholder value with limited costs and risks.

ArcAroma and WISER will set up a new subsidiary in Shanghai and the both parties invest an equal amount. The investment covers the operational cost for a period of two years. WISER will invest in the shared company and the growth expectation for the CEPT technology is very high. The focus will be on sales for all four CEPT applications. ArcAroma Shanghai Ltd orders immediately one CEPT unit for the Chinese EVOO (Extra Virgin Olive Oil) market.

- ArcAroma's innovative CEPT technology has been proved excellence in selective industries including food oil, juice, biogas, water processing in various European markets, and also identified significant growth potential in other industries such as winery, nutrition and healthcare. We are pleased to have this opportunity to team up with ArcAroma to accelerate and scale up the commercialization in the Chinese market. We are confident that ArcAroma's CEPT technology will soon have a good reception at this marketplace. ArcAroma will also have a solid establishment in this region to receive longterm business success in the coming future, says Kevin Chen, Managing Partner of WISER.

- The WISER company has a specialized expertise how to make an efficient entrance into the Chinese market. They have since several years assisted several companies with proven success. This is a good opportunity to accelerate the growth combined with a great market potential for all four applications in China, says Johan Möllerström CEO of ArcAroma.

