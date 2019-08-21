New Partner's cloud-based solution applies advanced AI to insurance claims fraud detection

Shift Technology, a provider of AI-native solutions for the global insurance industry, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform general insurers rely upon, today announced that Shift has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

To address the growing and complex issue of insurance fraud, Shift has developed a fraud detection solution, Force, that uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to detect potentially fraudulent claims. Shift plans to use the Guidewire DevConnect developer platform to create an add-on for Guidewire ClaimCenter. As a result, insurers using ClaimCenter will be able to download this plug-and-play add-on from the Guidewire Marketplace to integrate Force easily as part of their claims handling processes.

"Insurers are committed to delivering an exceptional claims experience and have come to rely on core systems such as ClaimCenter to manage the overall claims process effectively," stated Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder, Shift Technology. "Our goal is to support insurers in their mission to provide a differentiated claims customer experience. Becoming part of Guidewire's ecosystem, and our commitment to develop a Ready for Guidewire add-on using DevConnect, shows our joint customers that we understand how important it is for fraud detection to be a seamless part of the way claims are managed and settled, to the benefit of both insurers and their customers. We're looking forward to great success as a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner."

"There has been an unprecedented level of activity in the InsurTech space in recent years and Guidewire is investing heavily in making it easier for insurers to embrace InsurTech advances as they innovate to drive real business benefits," explained Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. "Shift's participation in PartnerConnect, and their planned contribution to the Guidewire Marketplace, will give our insurer clients additional confidence that their fraud detection efforts can be operationalized efficiently as part of a smoothly working claims process."

About Shift Technology

Shift Technology delivers the only AI-native fraud detection and claims automation solutions built specifically for the global insurance industry. Our SaaS solutions identify individual and network fraud with double the accuracy of competing offerings, and provide contextual guidance to help insurers achieve faster, more accurate claim resolutions. Shift has analyzed hundreds of millions of claims to date and was named by CB Insights to the 2018 Global AI Top 100.

For more information please visit www.shift-technology.com.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect is a global network of select companies that provide consulting services and solutions to enhance, extend, and complement the capabilities of Guidewire products. Our worldwide community helps contribute to the success of our mutual customers in the general insurance industry by delivering Guidewire software implementations, value-add solution and technology offerings, and guidance on insurance industry best practices.

Guidewire DevConnect is a developer platform that enables Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners to create innovative add-ons that integrate with Guidewire InsurancePlatform products. DevConnect add-ons feature plug-and-play integration, full-fidelity upgrades, and enhanced support enabling insurers to focus on innovation and growth. With a complete set of APIs, software development kits, and associated tools, DevConnect provides everything that the independent general insurance developer community needs to rapidly design and build feature-rich add-ons for Guidewire products and publish them in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program. For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners/.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that general insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

