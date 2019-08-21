Change in Eltel Group Management Team

HELSINKI, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mikael Malmgren, Strategy and Business Development Director of Eltel AB, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, CFO, and Chief Operating Officer, COO, of Eltel Sweden as of September 1, 2019. As a result of the appointment, Mikael will leave the Group Management Team.

- The combined role CFO/COO is new in Eltel Sweden, and I am confident that Mikael's competence and experience will contribute to the Swedish Management Team on the journey towards operational excellence, says Casimir Lindholm, President and CEO of Eltel.

For further information:

Elin Otter, Head of Group Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46-72-595-4692

elin.otter@eltelnetworks.se

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2018, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.2 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,100. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

