Sheet Face Masks Market to Develop at 8.7% CAGR and Expected to Reach US$ 2682.0 Mn by 2026, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a new research report that talks about the global sheet face masks market and its overall dynamics. According to the research report, the global market is forecasted to reach an overall market valuation worth US$2682.0 Mn by the end of 2026. This growth of the sheet face masks is predicted with the help of a strong CAGR of 8.7% over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2026. With respect to volume, the global market is forecasted to reach around 5,762.9 Mn units by the end of the given forecast period. The CAGR for the growth in volume during the forecast period is expected to be 5.9%.

Growing Influence of Western Culture Drives Asia Pacific Market

From a geographical point of view, the global sheet face masks market is divided into key segments such as Asia Pacific, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Of these, the regional market of Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a maximum growth potential. This is because of the presence of emerging economies such as India and China and developed economies such as Japan. These countries are the biggest consumers of the market and are thus influencing the growth of the Asia pacific segment.

Developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Argentina, and Brazil have been witnessing rapid economic developments. Emergence of a stronger middle class with higher disposable income has been a key influencing factor for the development of the global sheet face masks market. Masses now have better purchasing power and are willing to spend more to enhance their lifestyle. People in these countries are spending more cosmetics and personal care products to look young and desirable. Additionally, increasing awareness about organic products and other premium products has also helped in fueling the development of the global sheet face masks market in these countries. Also, growing influence of western culture in these countries also plays a big role in propelling the growth of the sheet face masks market.

In 2017, the cosmetics sector across Europe witness a massive growth. Influence of the European Trade Association has played a major part in the development of the sheet face masks market across Europe. The increasing trend of using organic products and the unending desire to look young are fueling the growth of the market in the region. Other key regions such as South America and the Middle East and Africa are also experiencing steady growth in the recent years.

Non-woven Fabric Type is Projected to Lead During the Forecast Period

In terms of type of fabric, the global sheet face masks market is mainly divided into different categories such as bio-cellulose, hydrogel, cotton, and non-woven among others. The non-woven fabric gives a loutish texture and feels similar to paper. It is an inexpensive fabric and the capacity of adding moisture to the skin. The segment of non-woven fabric has experienced a stable growth in the recent years. Key reasons behind the rise of the segment are its lack of sticking capability and quick drying properties.

The global sheet face masks market has a fairly fragmented vendor landscape due to presence of large number of prominent players. Some of the big brands operating in the global market include names such as Yunos Co. Ltd., 3Lab Inc., It's Skin, STARSKIN, Kracie Holdings, and The Face Shop among others. The key players in the market are adopting aggressive marketing tactics to such as mergers and takeovers to gain competitive advantage over their rivals. This is expected to intensify the competition in the global sheet face masks market in the coming years.

This review is based on the research report published by Transparency Market Research titled, "Sheet Face Masks Market (Type - Non-woven, Cotton, Hydrogel, Bio-cellulose; Category Type - Premium Sheet Face Masks, Mass Sheet Face Masks; Distribution Chanel - Online and Offline (Large Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Individual Retailers)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026"

The global Sheet Face Masks Market is segmented based on:

Fabric Type

Non-woven

Cotton

Hydrogel

Bio Cellulose

Others (ecoderma, pulp, etc.)

Category Type

Premium Sheet Face masks

Mass Sheet Face Masks

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Large Store



Drug Store & Pharmacy



Specialty Store



Individual Retailers

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Korea



Australia



New Zealand



Thailand



Singapore



Malaysia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

