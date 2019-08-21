IndianOil is the nation's largest refiner and supplies almost half of Indian demand. In its latest annual report the company has outlined plans to make electric vehicle charging points a feature of its petrol stations.Indian Oil Corporation Limited plans to invest INR25,000 crore ($3.5 billion) in alternative energy and sustainable development projects and scale up its renewable energy generation capacity from 212 MW to 260 MW by next year. The plan includes expanding the company's PV portfolio from 28.1 MW of off-grid and 20.5 MW of grid-connected solar generation capacity. For the full story, ...

