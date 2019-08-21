Scanship Holding ASA: Invitation to presentation of Results for First Half Year 2019 on Wednesday 28 August

Scanship will release its First Half Year 2019 result on Wednesday 28 August at hrs. 08.00.

The company will present the results the same day at hrs. 12.00 at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgata 24/26. A light lunch will be served from hrs. 11.30.

To attend the presentation, please notify Scanship by e-mail to: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen - CFO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 928 88 728

Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

