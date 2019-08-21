Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 
Frankfurt
21.08.19
08:03 Uhr
1,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
21.08.2019 | 11:41
(92 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Scanship Holding ASA: Invitation to presentation of Results for First Half Year 2019 on Wednesday 28 August

Scanship will release its First Half Year 2019 result on Wednesday 28 August at hrs. 08.00.

The company will present the results the same day at hrs. 12.00 at Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgata 24/26. A light lunch will be served from hrs. 11.30.

To attend the presentation, please notify Scanship by e-mail to: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

For further queries, please contact:
Erik Magelssen - CFO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)