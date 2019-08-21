GAZIT-GLOBE LTD: Gazit Globe Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter and the First Six Months of 2019

Continuous Improvement in the Operational and Financial Parameters

Increase of 7.0% in the proportionate NOI in six months ended June 30, 2019 ("Period") compared to the same period in 2018;

Same property NOI growth in the period of 4.1% excluding Russia (growth of 3.7% including Russia), compared to the same period in 2018;

Private subsidiaries: the NOI in the period increased by 28.1% to NIS 214 million (US$ 60 million) compared to the same period in 2018;

Increase of 26.2% in the FFO per share excluding Regency and First Capital in the period compared to same period in 2018;

Increase of 14% in the operating cash flow per share (expanded solo) in the period compared with the same period in 2018 to NIS 1.06 per share.

TEL-AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of mixed use properties in urban markets, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Israel, Brazil, Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of June 30, 2019, Gazit Globe owns and operates 102 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 40 billion. In addition, as of June 30, 2019 the Company owns approximately 9.9% of First Capital Realty Inc.

