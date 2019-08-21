Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 20-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.17p INCLUDING current year revenue 341.82p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 326.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 335.43p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---