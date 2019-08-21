A new report by Wood Mackenzie and the American Wind Energy Association shows solar taking the favor of corporate renewable purchasers in 2021 and holding that crown to infinity and beyond.Wood Mackenzie and the American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) have released a new report, "Analysis of Commercial and Industrial Wind Energy Demand in the United States," that outlines the impending corporate renewable procurement boom we are facing and how wind and solar fit into it. The report starts off by noting that in 2018, corporations contracted more than 6 GW of power purchase agreements (PPAs) - more ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...