Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Vodafone and Hatch launch the first premium cloud gaming service in Germany

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release August 21, 2019

Vodafone and Hatch launch the first premium cloud gaming service in Germany

Hatch's mobile games streaming service now available for Vodafone 5G customers across Germany

Available on Android 5G devices, Hatch is optimized for gaming as part of Vodafone's 5G roll-out

Hatch offers Vodafone 5G customers complimentary access to Hatch Premium, which includes unlimited access to more than 100 premium games

Vodafone and Hatch, Rovio Entertainment Corp. subsidiary, today announced the launch of the first 5G-optimised cloud gaming service in Germany. Introduced as part of Vodafone Germany's 5G switch-on, avid and casual gamers alike will be able to stream games instantly from their Android 5G-enabled devices. The Hatch app is now available to download from the Google Play Store. Vodafone 5G customers will have 3-months of complimentary access to Hatch Premium, Hatch's subscription level plan. After this period, the service will cost EUR 6.99 per month and can be cancelled at any time.





An incredible gaming experience on mobile

Hatch allows gamers to play instantly with no downloads, updates, ads or in-game purchases to interrupt gameplay. With unlimited access to more than 100 premium mobile games including Angry Birds, Monument Valley and Beach Buggy Racing, the award-winning Crashlands and the exclusive Hatch Original Arkanoid Rising, Hatch Premium subscribers can also connect with friends, follow live leaderboards and join live tournaments. Hatch Premium also unlocks Hatch Kids, a separate area within Hatch that is a safe space for kids to play, create and learn.

From borrowing, buying and downloading to streaming

"We bring gaming to the cloud - and making the playing of games on our network and devices easier than ever before. From borrowing, buying and downloading to streaming - with Vodafone this is all possible, anywhere and everywhere," said Vodafone CEO, Hannes Ametsreiter."With 5G, streaming graphic-intensive games becomes even more sophisticated. In the multiplayer sector, the low latency of 5G improves the gaming experience significantly."

"We're very excited to bring Hatch to Vodafone Germany customers. This represents another significant moment for Hatch as a company, after launches alongside Vodafone in the UK and other regions across Europe," said Juhani Honkala, Founder and CEO of Hatch. "To partner with a global operator like Vodafone, one that is leading from the front on 5G consumer availability, is a proud moment for Hatch. We really can't wait for gamers in Germany to experience the world's first cloud-based mobile games streaming service and take their gaming experience on mobile to a completely new level. We believe they will love everything Hatch has to offer."

Exclusive 5G partnership between Vodafone and Hatch

When streaming games, latency is critical in ensuring the experience for gamers is slick and seamless. 5G networks are not only faster than previous generations of mobile networks - they also allow for much lower latency, which enables instant access to play, with no downloads or individual game downloads required. Hatch's streaming service is optimized for playing over 5G, but can also be enjoyed on 4G/LTE or WiFi.

The first 5G mobile phone network in Germany has been launched

In July 2019, Vodafone became the first operator to launch its 5G network in Germany. In 25 locations, 60 antennas are already transmitting the new 5G network, allowing customers with a flexible 5G plan and compatible smartphone to level up their day-to-day usage. This month, Vodafone will double the number of 5G locations across Germany. In 2020, Vodafone aims to reach 10 million people with 5G. By the end of 2021, around 20 million people will have access to the 5G network.

About Hatch

Hatch is the cloud gaming service built for the always on, always connected 5G world, delivering rich, full-featured games to mobile devices and TVs with no downloads, no in-game purchases and no limits. Hatch is available now in Japan, Korea and select European countries. For more information, visit playhatch.com. Hatch is a subsidiary of Rovio Entertainment Corporation.

About Rovio

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded 4.5 billion times so far. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, releases worldwide starting in August 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)