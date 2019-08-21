Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces the publication of an article covering Geyser Brand Inc.'s near-complete acquisition of Solace Management Group.

After announcing its intent to acquire Solace Management Group Inc. and its suite of brands back in February, British Columbia-based Geyser Brands Inc. (TSXV: GYSR) has just been awarded conditional approval by the TSX, and expects the transaction to be completed by the end of August, pending final approval from the Exchange through a simple majority of the company's shareholders.

Geyser is a Health Canada-approved Licensed Producer based in Vancouver, BC, which began trading on the TSXV in December. The company is actively engaged in building a leading cannabis healthcare company with a diverse portfolio of products in the lucrative health & wellness industry - including a range of products to promote pet health. The Solace acquisition is a key part of the company's overall strategic plan, the foundation of a diverse domestic and international cannabis-powered consumer healthcare brand portfolio with equity in the red-hot medical, pet, cosmeceutical, and nutraceutical markets.

Click here to see the company's corporate presentation.

Commenting on the announcement, Geyser CEO Andreas Thatcher said, "The management team at Solace has an exemplary track record in building businesses in the health-related cannabis industry. This conditional approval brings us one step closer to our intended goal of extending these businesses into the regulated cannabis space, and into world markets. Geyser Brands will be proud to associate with and support the team that continues to lead the cannabis industry through innovation and customer loyalty."

Solace Vastly Expands, Diversifies Geyser Offering

Solace's portfolio of brands range from hemp-infused consumer cosmetics and daily use products to hemp-infused pet health & wellness products (including the Apawthecary Pets line, Canada's leading hemp-infused pet brand). Solace sets a high bar for consumer healthcare using cannabis-infused products through emphasis on quality, effectiveness, reliability, and convenience.

The Apawthecary Pets brand alone produces human-grade, all-natural hemp-based pet treats, salves, and oral drops currently sold in over 400 pet stores and 100 veterinary clinics across Canada. Solace has also developed WildTails, the first freeze-dried hemp-infused pet food, which includes pet treats, kibble, and food for dogs and cats, scheduled for release in Canada, the US, UK, and Japan later this year. Pet health & wellness is projected to be among the fastest growing sectors of the red-hot CBD market, and products to address anxiety, inflammation and pain are the leading segments in the industry.





All-natural hemp-based pet products

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/47092_7e4f430844d2b8dd_001full.jpg

Apothecary Naturals is a line of 100% natural hemp-based topical products, pain creams, cosmetics, organic soaps, lip balms, and men's grooming and self-care products. Solace was initially inspired by Gabriele Jerousek, an advocate for the benefits of medical cannabis and the subsidiary's CEO, who grew up helping her grandmother heal people with custom formulated tinctures, healing herbs, and topicals in her Viennese apothecary.





100% natural hemp-based pain creams

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/47092_7e4f430844d2b8dd_002full.jpg

Apothecary Ink is a line of all-natural hemp-based numbing creams and tattoo aftercare products (for new and old tattoos, alike).

Solace also has a research and development arm, engaged in technology and formulation development for beverages, topicals, cosmetics, and other cannabis and hemp-infused nutraceutical products. Apothecary's caplets, tinctures, and buccal sprays are condition-based, and formulated, produced, and tested by its team of scientists and researchers.

Facilities Gearing Up

In anticipation of expanded license approvals, Geyser's wholly-owned Licensed Producer, 0957102 B.C. Ltd. dba Apothecary Botanicals made significant modifications to its 7,000 sq ft. licensed facility in Port Coquitlam, BC, and after being certified compliant with Health Canada standards in March, received its processing license, allowing it to begin manufacturing premier cannabis oils, tinctures and capsules.

The company is also developing its manufacturing and R&D capabilities to provide in-house formulated products for future brands and Geyser's white label products. The company expects to receive both its sales and research licenses shortly, allowing it to bring its science-backed, extract-infused products to market.

Solace recently moved to a new 7,500 sq. ft. facility, built to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards, in order to increase Solace's production capacity ahead of the acquisition, to meet growing demand and allow the development of new products and formulations.

NanoFusion A Key Ingredient

A key challenge in producing cannabinoids for ingestion or absorption through the skin is their insolubility; due to their oily composition, they are naturally hydrophobic, meaning that their molecules are water-repellant, making it difficult for the body to absorb them, and the result is inconsistent, unreliable dosing and onset times of up to three hours.

All of the products in Geyser's diverse portfolio are produced using its disruptive NanoFusion technology, making them more reliable and consistent, requiring smaller doses to deliver desired health & wellness results, increasing bioavailability and skin permeation, and greatly reducing the speed of onset.

NanoFusion also improves the transport of active ingredients for site-specific targeting by delivering active ingredients across cell membranes for release within the cell, and release times can be adjusted based on the delivery method. It also increases the stability of molecules, giving the company's products a longer shelf-life than those produced using traditional methods.

Geyser's proprietary NanoFusion formulations will be licensed across its own brand portfolio, but also to other brands in the market as an additional revenue stream.

Geyser Brands will utilize both of its GMP-licensed facilities in British Columbia for the manufacturing and distribution of its hemp and CBD-based products nationally and internationally, and should appeal to investors looking to get in on the ground floor with a company on the cusp of big developments, with the potential for rapid growth, a diverse array of products in all aspects of the cannabis market, and a detailed plan for expansion.

For more information, keep watching this page, and visit https://www.geyserbrands.com/

