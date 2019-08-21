Company shows a wide range of test and verification solutions at AUTOTESTCON

Pickering Interfaces, a leading provider of modular signal switching and simulation products for electronic test and verification, is constantly innovating to increase the performance and decrease the size of its modules and systems, in-line with the requirements of the demanding industries it serves. The company will demonstrate this at the upcoming IEEE AUTOTESTCON 2019 conference -Gaylord National Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland (Aug 26- 29) -the world's premier conference for the military/aerospace automatic test industry.

On booth 502, the company will debut a new member of its BRIC ultra-high-density PXI matrix module family, the 0.5A 40-558 which delivers up to 6,144 crosspoints and has a switching density 39% higher than competing devices, allowing a complete functional ATE system to be housed in a single PXI chassis. The integrated BRIC design saves on valuable chassis slots compared to standard PXI matrix modules.

This unit follows on from the model 40-559-launched at the show last year-a robust 1A/20W module with up to 4,096 crosspoints. Other BRIC modules will also be on the booth, showing the wide variety of solutions that are available as standard. Comments CEO Keith Moore: "With Pickering, we like to offer customers exactly what they need, rather than forcing them to over-spec or compromise."

In partnership with VX Instruments of Germanywho will also be on booth 502, Pickering will again be demoing VX Instruments' PXM7820 high-speed multi-measurement device operating in an LXI Ethernet environment through their 4-Slot LXI/USB Modular Chassis (model 60-105). The PXM7820 features a 16-bit DMM, 16-bit digitizer, counter/timer, and a high voltage input circuitry. The addition of the PXM7820 allows all of Pickering's LXI/USB Modular chassis to perform measurements as well as controlling switching in a single chassis.

Also highlighted in the booth will be:

Their High-Density Modular LXI Ethernet Reed Relay Matrix - originally designed to test Semiconductors at wafer and package levels, this Reed Relay Matrix solution combines Pickering's LXI Chassis (model 65-200) and 1Amp plug-in matrices.

Various PXI switch modules that will be shown with a video discussing migrating from VXI to PXI.

Various Sensor Simulation modules including programmable resistor modules and thermocouple simulation modules.

eBIRST Switching System Test Tools Designed specifically for Pickering's PXI, PCI or LXI products, these tools simplify switching system fault-finding by quickly testing the system and graphically identifying the faulty relay.

Switch Path Manager Signal Routing Software this new signal routing software simplifies signal routing through switching systems and speeds up the development of switching system software. Switch Path Manager supports Pickering's PXI, LXI and PCI switching modules and the interconnection between these products.

Pickering Interfaces stands behind all of its manufactured products with a standard three-year warranty and guaranteed long-term product support. Pricing and availability information is supplied on their website at www.pickeringtest.com.

