The main highlights of VolitionRx's Q219 results were the establishment of a veterinary subsidiary in Texas, US and the initiation of two lung cancer trials; the first in collaboration with Fosun Long March in China and the second with National Taiwan University. This indicates that lung cancer is gaining traction in R&D and is now the second most advanced indication after colorectal cancer. In July 2019 VolitionRx exercised warrants to raise another $4.8m (ytd it has exercised $16.5m), extending the cash runway to 2021. Our valuation post the warrant exercise is $226m or $5.50/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...