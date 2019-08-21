KEFI MINERALS

On 5 August, KEFI announced the restructuring of its £4m working capital convertible loan facility (of which £3.1m remained undrawn) into a new £1.5m facility, with £1.6m of the original convertible facility still remaining available to it. Importantly, neither the original loan facility nor the new loan facility will henceforward have any security attached to them, which will allow KEFI maximum flexibility in structuring the remaining portion of Tulu Kapi's funding, which could now potentially 'include a larger initial Project equity investment by Ethiopian private sector investor, ANS Mining Share Company'.

