As part of its global growth strategy, WPP (NYSE:WPP) will invest in two co-location campuses in India. The roll-out will commence with more than 3,800 people moving into a new Mumbai Campus in late August, while a Gurugram Campus will be set up next year.

All co-locations will support the WPP community with world-class facilities. The campuses include conducive spaces for talent to work and engage in collaboration and will also provide clients with easier access to WPP's network of agencies.

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: "India represents a region with immense opportunities for WPP. We are committed to building further momentum for our businesses there, through our Campus investments. Having modern, dynamic workplaces creates real impact for our people, and enables collaboration and ideas to thrive. We work with some of the most progressive clients and teams in India and we want to support their efforts in creating outstanding work."

WPP's new Mumbai Campus will be named BAY99, which alludes to the city's historical roots and is also the Campus' postal code reference. Situated within The Orb, a brand-new complex next to the international airport in the Sahar area, the location offers various amenities, including convenient transport and social options. The Orb complex will also offer more than 40 dining and entertainment options within walking distance for staff to enjoy.

In a first for WPP's India offices, the co-location will bring together more than 16 companies under one roof, with a space of 380,000 square feet over a 10-year lease. On-site, staff will enjoy a host of modern facilities, ranging from a rooftop terrace to a recreation lounge, library, cafeteria and more.

Commenting on the new Mumbai Campus, WPP Country Manager for India, CVL Srinivas, said: "India is one of the most exciting markets for WPP with great growth potential. By investing in co-location campuses in key cities, we are bringing to life our vision to lead the market as a creative transformation company and to build a strong, cohesive WPP community. We support some of the biggest brand names in India and more than ever, clients want to be connected to easy processes and solutions, as well as a complete suite of services. The new Campus means our teams will have increased access to each other's expertise and this will go far in enabling our talent to do their very best work for clients."

