WikiSoft Corp: Google Ads Swiftly Added to over 300 million Wikiprofile Articles

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Wikisoft Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) has just added Google Ads to their Wikiprofile portal for businesses, deemed the "Wikipedia for business". This is a quick move by Wikisoft to start monetizing the new wiki portal which will be the world's largest wiki for business.

"We are very pleased to tap into this new revenue stream from google ads placements on the Wikiprofile business database", says Remus Refer, CEO of Wikisoft, adding "with over 300 million articles there is plenty of scope for targeted advertising for companies and products". The company has also uncovered other opportunities to monetize the company's business data through the potential for affiliate links and lead generation.

Monthly subscription services for premium profiles will additionally generate approximately $60-$150 USD per company, per month. Those companies upgrading to a premium or "verified" profile will be able to post regular updates, image uploads and videos or external links to products and services. All updates will then be carefully reviewed by Wiki editors as part of the publication change management process.

Wikiprofile.com fills the gap in Wikipedia's stringent requirements on articles about companies, products and business people, providing the next generation of expanded commercial articles about companies and business professionals. Wikiprofile has already surpassed Wikipedia as the wiki with the largest collection of business articles available in the wiki universe (328M compared to Wikipedia which has 4.5M).

Sample of Wiki profile for Sony Corporation : https://www.wikiprofile.com/wiki/Sony

About Wikisoft Corp

Wikisoft Corp (OTCPK:WSFT) is the world's largest Wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software, the new portal, called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the Wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, and corporate influencers. Users will be able to freely search the portal's content which will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. Wikiprofile deemed the "Wikipedia for business" is built on the official Mediawiki software originally for use for Wikipedia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

Contact:

Rasmus Refer, Chairman of the Board

WikiSoft Corp

315 Montgomery Street

San Francisco, CA 94104 USA

Phone: +1-800-706-0806

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556899/Google-Ads-Swiftly-Added-to-over-300-million-Wikiprofile-Articles