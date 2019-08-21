4Front Ventures Corp: Pure Ratios Releases New CBD Capsule Line

Pure Ratios Holdings, a subsidiary of 4Front Ventures Corp (CSE:FFNT.CN)(OTCQX:FFNTF), unveils the release of Pure Ratios Essentials: a new line of CBD capsules formulated with adaptogenic* herbs and mushrooms in four innovative directions.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Pure Ratios proudly announces the release of their new adaptogenic* CBD capsule line in four distinct formulations: Move, Calm, Think, and Boost. The Pure Ratios Essentials line is the latest offering from the holistic wellness brand, taking an herbalist's approach to CBD Hemp. Each capsule is formulated with classical Chinese herbs, mushrooms, and 15 mg of water-soluble CBD Hemp to support balance and restoration, while promoting health and vitality.

Pure Ratios Essentials are uniquely designed to integrate both modern scientific and classical methods empirically derived over the past 5,000 years. Each formula contains adaptogenic* herbs, which help the body adapt to stressors-emotional, physical, or otherwise, and facilitate balance. The line uses high-quality water-soluble CBD hemp, significantly boosting bioavailability and maximizing CBD benefits. All of the adaptogenic* herbs in the formulas are water-soluble as well, ensuring that everything is absorbed at the same time to bring balance to the system in an extremely efficient way.

IN THE SPIRIT OF SHENNONG

Pure Ratios Essentials were made in the spirit Shennong, the legendary ruler of prehistoric China. This Emperor, also known as the Divine Farmer, named a special class of herbs "superior herbs," known today as "adaptogens." The Divine Farmer found that when consumed individually, adaptogens may not have much effect, but with proper formulation, incredible results happen. Shennong's gifts to humanity laid the basis for Pure Ratios' unique and synergistic approach to CBD hemp today.

MOVE FORMULA

Pure Ratios Move Formula combines adaptogenic* Chinese herbs to relieve bodily stress and discomfort while supporting the musculoskeletal system. Each serving contains 15 mg of water-soluble CBD hemp complemented with turmeric, red peony, schisandra, and ginger for maximal mobility and overall well-being. Available in stores and online at www.pureratioscbd.com on August 20th, 2019. // MSRP $69.00 USD

CALM FORMULA

Pure Ratios Calm Formula focuses on Chinese herbs and a functional mushroom that relieve stress and frustration while promoting relaxation. Each serving contains 15 mg of water-soluble CBD hemp combined with albizzia, polygala root, schisandra, salvia root, and reishi mushrooms that encourage ease and overall well-being. Available in stores and online at www.pureratioscbd.com on August 20th, 2019 // MSRP $69.00 USD

THINK FORMULA

Pure Ratios Think Formula complements Chinese herbs, Ayurvedic herbs, and functional mushrooms that elevate normal cognitive and neurological function while stimulating memory. Each CBD capsule contains 15 mg of water-soluble CBD Hemp synthesized with white peony, salvia root, bacopa, schisandra, and lion's mane mushrooms for increased focus and vitality. Available in stores and online at www.pureratioscbd.com on August 20th, 2019 // MSRP $69.00 USD

BOOST FORMULA

Pure Ratios Boost Formula uses five Chinese herbs to increase energy and support the immune system, all the while promoting rejuvenation. Each capsule contains 15 mg of water-soluble CBD Hemp combined with two power herbs, schisandra and eleuthero, and three functional mushrooms: reishi, cordyceps, and chaga to boost the overall bodily system and maximize well-being. Available in stores and online at www.pureratioscbd.com on August 20th, 2019// MSRP $69.00 USD

A NEW ERA

The Pure Essentials launch is the first product line to hit the market under the tutelage of Pure Ratios' new parent company, 4Front Ventures Corp, who are celebrating their recent merger between Cannex and 4Front. The merger combines Cannex's precision cultivation and manufacturing with 4Front's long-standing retail, regulatory, and growth capabilities. The new company began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on August 6, 2019, under the ticker FFNTF.CN.

Josh Rosen, CEO of 4Front Ventures notes, "We all bring different strengths to this combination and… we prioritize being authentic, open-minded, forward-looking and driven." Chad Conner, Pure Ratios CEO adds, "I couldn't be happier about our combined future after the first couple of months integrating with Cannex and seeing the 4Front team in action--this combination of great people, strong capabilities, and an amazing market opportunity has the Pure Ratios team committed to doing our part in building something awesome."

For more information please visit www.PureRatios.com and www.pureratioscbd.com.

About Pure Ratios

Founded in 2015, Pure Ratios is a San Diego based health and wellness brand that takes an herbalist's approach to healing with cannabis. They spearhead the wellness division of 4Front Ventures, with their proprietary formulations developed by seasoned Eastern medicine practitioners, Chad and Hind Conner. Known for the only 96-hour CBD pain patch on the market, Pure Ratios' innovative products are each formulated with a carefully chosen combination of plants that enhance the adaptogenic powers of cannabis. This synergistic approach, unique in the market, is backed by the latest cannabis science and years of clinical research. Every one of their wellness products is also rooted in superior sourcing and continue to be refined in their own holistic healing clinics every day.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

