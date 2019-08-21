Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks releases a snapshot looking at the recently reported growth in CBD product sales and how this is now painting a more accurate picture of the CBD market.

In recent news, New York-based Nielsen estimated total sales of all legalized cannabis, which includes C.B.D. products, reached $8 billion in the United States in 2018.

"As legal restrictions are loosened, the process of bringing a hemp C.B.D. product to market, including the leveraging of mainstream distribution channels, could soon mirror that of other C.P.G. (consumer packaged goods) products," Nielsen said. "From over-the-counter medications, to cosmetics, pet care and even products throughout the traditional food and beverage space, the future potential of hemp-based C.B.D. could impact billions in C.P.G. sales across categories."

CBD has been a rampant news topic for the past year and has even overshadowed the cannabis (high THC plant) industry in some regards. However, due to lack of clarity from the FDA, sales have yet to reach the critical mass many have been anticipating. This is starting to change as more companies learn to navigate these complex regulations, product quality and consistency improves and for some, as brand awareness takes off. Now recent financial results give evidence to an overall increase in CBD product sales that are finally generating real revenues, both in the US and abroad.

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH) recently announced that it has secured a contract through its UK subsidiary, which will generate over $833,000 of topline revenue. This is the largest contract for the Company to date, and puts the Company on a solid track to exceed its previously issued 2019 revenue guidance of $1 million.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO Ryan Fishoff stated, "I'm happy to announce that the Company has secured its largest contract to date, adding over $833,000 in top line revenue. The Company is making strides towards becoming the market leader in premium CBD infused consumer products. We have been making incremental progress towards bringing our products to market and generating revenue; shareholders are beginning to see the fruits of management's labors. There is still a lot of work to be done; the Company has an ambitious business plan that it is focused on executing. There is a lot of business in the pipeline that the Company is working on closing to generate more sales and form partnerships that will create long-term growth to the Company's top and bottom line. I am headed to London this week to ensure that the Company completes the payment process for this contract so that we can add it to the 2nd quarter filings."

The contract was executed in the 2nd quarter of 2019. The payment, which originated from the UK, had not settled at the time of filing deadline. After consulting with the Company's retained accountants, it was determined that it would be in the Company's best interests to file 2nd quarter financials to remain compliant with OTC Markets and the Company will amend the filing upon completion of the clearing process in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

Mr. Fishoff continued, "Aside from work on this contract and the two-container order that we announced last week that should be shipping out next month to the UK, the Company has been focusing on Canyon Create, investing more capital and resources this quarter into expanding distribution of Vanexxe, which is currently available on Wal-Mart.com. This ground breaking product fulfills a need for an affordable and effective cosmetic treatment for unsightly varicose veins, which before its launch didn't exist in the marketplace. The Company is also set to launch its Prickly Pear acne cream, which uses CBD and CBG as its activating agents. The Company feels this product has the potential to become a market leader relatively quickly. We're excited for Canyon and the Company's other initiatives that will be picking up steam in the 2nd half of the year. I look forward to keeping the investor and shareholder community informed as I am able to update everyone accordingly."

With more real-time sales and revenue data coming to the forefront each week, investors and consumers now have a better assessment of real CBD demand and sales and a more accurate picture of how the true CBD market is coming into focus. We can expect to see more sales data over the coming months, especially once the FDA does release clearer guidelines for the industry, expected later this year.

