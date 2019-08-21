North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) (the "Company") announces that it has received an order to supply its inline heterojunction (HJT) measurement systems to a China-based manufacturer of turnkey solar cell manufacturing lines.

The new order is for four DM-121 measurement systems and associated AS-100 servers. These products are expected to be used for testing and integration of Aurora's products within this company's turnkey offerings, and in an end-user pilot project. The units are planned to be shipped by September 2019.

"This order from a major turnkey production line provider in China is a key development for Aurora for two reasons," said Gordon Deans, Aurora's Chief Executive Officer. "First, this is our third solar cell production equipment design win, opening up a new OEM channel to market in China. Second, this is the first sale of our DM-121 measurement system for commercial production of HJT solar cells, positioning Aurora to be a leader in this market segment, in which we project eight-fold growth over the next four years."

To produce the electrical structure of an HJT cell, it is necessary to apply thin layers of amorphous silicon on both sides of a crystalline silicon wafer as well as transparent, conductive oxide layers (TCO) to absorb the generated power. The TCOs are the conduits allowing electrical current to flow from the active portion of the cell to the metal contacts. Optimizing and controlling the uniformity of the TCO layers during cell manufacturing is crucial to maximizing the power and yield of the HJT cells. The DM-121 system measures the front and rear TCO sheet resistances and thicknesses on silicon photovoltaic (PV) wafers. Both sheet resistance and thickness are measured at a series of discrete points along each wafer, using Aurora's patented non-contact infrared measurement technology.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

For further information contact:

Gordon Deans, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Aurora Solar Technologies Inc.

Phone: +1 (778) 241-5000

info@aurorasolartech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47112