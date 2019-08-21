Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, announced today that it has received a notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a patent application covering certain valuable attributes of Burcon's Peazazz pea protein. A notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office is a written notification that a patent application has cleared internal review and is pending issuance and will grant in the near future.

"We are pleased to announce this important Peazazz pea protein patent allowance, which will add to our sizable patent portfolio," said Johann F. Tergesen, Burcon's president and chief executive officer, adding, "Burcon has made a huge financial investment researching and developing our plant-based protein technologies. Protecting that investment through a deliberate and calculated patent strategy is core to our long-term business plan."

U.S. patent application 13/556,357, which covers certain valuable properties of Peazazz including its exceptional solubility and clarity in solution at low pH, was allowed on August 7, 2019. This patent allowance adds to Burcon's existing patent portfolio of 268 issued patents in various countries, including 67 issued U.S. patents, and in excess of 260 additional pending patent applications, 43 of which are U.S. patent applications. The patent allowance which is the subject of this news release will be issued as a granted U.S. patent in the near future.

Peazazz pea protein

Peazazz is a uniquely soluble, clean and neutral-tasting pea protein that is perfect for dairy alternative products. Through Burcon's proprietary extraction and purification processes, this pea protein tastes and functions unlike any other pea protein on the market. Peazazz has clean flavour characteristics and excellent solubility that allow for ease of formulation. Peazazz can give your product a much-needed nutritional boost while staying dairy-free, soy-free and gluten-free.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. The company has developed an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. Burcon's family of plant proteins includes Peazazz, a uniquely soluble and clean-tasting pea protein, Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein canola proteins with exceptional functionality and valuable nutritional profiles, and Nutratein-PS and Nutratein-TZ, Burcon's new pea and canola protein blends that have exceptional functional characteristics, low allergenicity, and a nutritional value exceeding those of standard pea proteins in the market today. Burcon's CLARISOY soy protein - under license to the Archer Daniels Midland Company - offers clarity and high-quality protein nutrition for low-pH beverage systems, and excellent solubility and exceptionally clean flavour at any pH. For more information about the company, visit www.burcon.ca.

