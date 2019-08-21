SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Opinion Polling Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report

Opinion polling services are widely being leveraged by the proliferating MNCs from the FMCG, automotive, hospitality, BFSI, retail, and e-commerce sectors. In pursuit of a deeper understanding of the varying customer sentiments, foray into niche markets, and to survive in the competitive market, buyers from these MNCs are conducting extensive customer research studies. However, lack of in-house expertise to carry out such research is compelling the buyers to outsource opinion polling services to qualified service providers. This is accelerating the spend momentum of the opinion polling services market on a global scale. In this respect, the automobile sector will majorly contribute to the category spend growth. Buyers from this sector are leveraging opinion polling services to conduct product and concept testing studies across the target regions before releasing their portfolio of new products in those regions.

In the US, buyers from the retail, BFSI, e-commerce, consumer goods, and FMCG industries are utilizing opinion polling services to determine brand perception among consumers. The highly segmented consumer world in APAC is boosting the scopes of service providers who are using mobile research techniques and DIY opinion polling platforms, such as SurveyMonkey and The Thinking Shed, helping buyers develop questionnaires in-house and reduce their cost while conducting customer research studies.

This opinion polling services market procurement intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the supply market forecasts, sustainability, and negotiation strategies of top suppliers and buyers. Also, it provides information on the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs.

"Buyers are advised to assess service providers' duration of post-project support as well as any applicable additional charges," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This opinion polling services market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Increasing demand for carrying out product and concept testing from the automotive sector will drive the category spend momentum

Increasing demand for internet surveys, product testing, and opinion polling services will drive category growth in North America

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the marketing category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Opinion polling services

US market insights

Opinion polling services market trends in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Global and regional opinion polling services market trends

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

