Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor Systems Launches Public Safety Network

National footprint for comprehensive law enforcement partnership expected to be reached in 2020

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a leading provider of public safety and vehicle recognition systems, today announced the launch of the Rekor Public Safety Network ("RPSN"). Any state or local law enforcement agency participating in the RPSN will be able to access real time data from any part of the network at no cost. The Company is initially launching the network by aggregating vehicle data from customers in over 30 states. With thousands of automatic license plate reading cameras currently in service that capture approximately 150 million plate reads per month, the network is expected to be live by the first quarter of 2020.

"This network exists to help law enforcement prevent and solve crimes through a shared resource. We don't think our participants should be charged for accessing information from a network they contribute to, especially when it provides information that has proven its value in solving crimes and closing cases quickly," said Robert A. Berman, President and CEO, Rekor. "Budget constraints and lack of resources are always an issue where the safety of any community is concerned. We are proud to be part of the solution."

"The Rekor Public Safety Network provides real time license plate reading ("LPR"), make, model and color alerting for law enforcement use only. We do not implement any facial recognition algorithms and our industry leading technology assists law enforcement in finding specific vehicles, not individuals," said Rekor Chief Science Officer Matt Hill. "Structured and hosted in an environment that is in conformance with CJIS Security Policy, the network will not accept any paid data from private sources such as those used for vehicle asset recovery. In 2020, the RPSN will be fully compliant with the federal 2019 NDAA law, which bans the use of certain foreign manufactured cameras used in critical infrastructure."

Available to any existing Rekor customer that opts-in, the RSPN uses Rekor's industry leading mobile and fixed mounted units for ultimate flexibility. Rekor's software, powered by artificial intelligence ("AI") and machine learning, can also be added to existing law enforcement security camera networks to search for law enforcement related hotlists as well as Amber Alerts and registered sex offender motor vehicles.

"As an early participant in the Rekor Network, the Westchester County New York Police Department's Real Time Crime Center ("RTCC") has 84 cameras deployed that are capturing 25 million reads per month, resulting in hundreds of hotlist "hits" per month," said Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Unit head Lt. Brian Hess. "When a crime occurs, detectives in the RTTC use Rekor technology to assemble relevant information and share it with our officers in the field. Now, we will not only be sharing it with our officers, but with every law enforcement agency in the RPSN -- making this already powerful tool even more effective."

To learn how to join the Rekor Public Safety Network, please visit our website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Our smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions are disrupting major industries in over 60 countries across the globe, including security and surveillance, public safety, electronic toll collection, brand loyalty, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, and traffic management. We use the power of artificial intelligence to analyze video streams and transform them into actionable information for our clients. Our machine learning enabled software can turn most IP cameras into highly accurate and affordable vehicle recognition devices. Rekor provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by its innovative OpenALPR software, which dramatically improves the accuracy of license plate reads and can also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. Rekor's solutions include mobile and fixed license plate readers, "Move Over" law enforcement, school bus stop-arm enforcement, red light and speed enforcement, parking enforcement and citation management. Rekor's solutions help to protect lives, increase brand loyalty, and manage complex supply chain logistics. Our systems can dramatically reduce the cost of collecting tolls on major highways or manage congestion in the bumper-to-bumper traffic of large cities, without the need to install expensive new infrastructure. We make what was once considered impossible, possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

