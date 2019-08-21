The Chinese state-owned power group recorded a record low bid of about $0.25/watt for monocrystalline solar panels in a new tender that kicked off in Beijing this week to procure 3.04 GW of solar panels.China State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC) started accepting bids from PV module manufacturers this week as it kicked off a new 3.04 GW solar procurement exercise. It has already recorded a record-low bid of CNY 1.777 ($0.25)/watt for monocrystalline panels, along with a price of CNY 1.63/watt for multicrystalline panels. As part of its 58th centralized purchasing program, SPIC is soliciting bids ...

