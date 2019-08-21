Time for Engineering 4.0

"Never Touch a Running System" is still a central unwritten law in machine and plant engineering. Once an application operates, function and programming are changed as little as possible. This is however no longer up-to-date, as companies with this approach in the automation and engineering process are increasingly lagging behind the requirements for flexibility, time-to-market and quality. Dynamizing the adaptation of the programming of a machine or plant to new tasks requires innovative engineering tools and environments. Open Web Automation (OWA) is logi.cals' answer as a flexible and dynamically evolving automation system that guides the user: from the plant model to configuration, engineering, automated testing, simulation, visualization and beyond. Supporting numerous open standards such as OPC UA, Automation ML or the IEC61131 languages, OWA is the platform for open automation applications.

OWA is a modular cloud architecture, which with its browser-based core components, numerous modules and interfaces also meets the requirements of OEMs. The platform contains the powerful development tool logi.CAD 3, that empowers users to work with state-of-the-art PLC programming tools. logi.CAD 3 leaves free choice regarding the programming language: The user can chose between the IEC 61131 languages or high-level languages such as C, C++ or Python. Collaborative development or scaling applications from single up to millions of I/Os in distributed architectures are no problems for logi.CAD 3. OWA in the cloud enables the browser-based development of safety applications, without having to go through time-consuming certification processes again and again.

Michael Plankensteiner, CEO of logi.cals explains: "Today it is important to rely on a platform, that is capable of easily and efficiently improving functions, we don't even know yet". OWA provides tools to develop these new functions, similar to updating an app for a smartphone, and to integrate them into the automation application without hesitation.

OWA provides developers with tools that are optimized for the use in a constantly changing world. For suppliers of automation components and systems, OWA represents a valid alternative to a proprietary solution of their own, because with OWA they count on a modern architecture based on the latest technologies significantly reducing the time-to-market.

