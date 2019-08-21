Anzeige
Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q2 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 21 August 2019

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its second quarter 2019 results on Thursday 29 August, 2019. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties on 29 August at 08:00 CEST. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The second quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Telephone conference:

Confirmation Code:........ 9184908

International Dial-In: ..... +44 (0) 2071 928000

Norway, Oslo................. 23960264

United States, New York. 16315107495

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/cvjpg4fj

*****

For further information, please contact:

Gunnar Manum
CFO
+47 95 17 91 90
gunnar.manum@vistin.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)