DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today announced the acquisition of Syscom, a leading ServiceNow partner, to extend the reach and scale of its security operations and service management capabilities. The acquisition of Syscom extends DXC's leadership as a global ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) solutions provider.

Syscom, founded in 1987, is a leading, independent provider of service management and security consulting and solutions in Norway. The acquisition expands DXC's presence in Norway and ability to lead Norwegian clients across the public sector and commercial industries on their digital transformation journeys.

"The acquisition of Syscom greatly enhances DXC's capabilities within service management and security operations in Norway," said Joergen Jakobsen, vice president, Northern Europe, DXC Technology. "The addition represents another significant investment for DXC in the Nordics. In Syscom, DXC gains a strong, skilled workforce and a solid customer base which will further extend DXC's position as a leading IT-service provider in the Nordics."

"We have grown Syscom with strategic and dedicated focus on driving customer innovation through service management and security operations skills, management consulting capabilities, talent development and automation," said Pål Nome, CEO, Syscom. "In joining DXC Technology, our focus and foundation becomes even stronger, while getting global presence and profound product development and innovation. We believe that we have provided the best possible future for both our customers and employees."

Acquisition of Syscom Strengthen DXC's Nordic footprint

The addition of Syscom is the company's third recent acquisition of digital service management capabilities in the region, following the acquisitions of Logicalis SMC in the Netherlands and BusinessNow in Denmark affirming DXC's ambition to be the number one ServiceNow Partner globally.

About DXC's ServiceNow Practice

A ServiceNow Global Elite Partner, DXC has been a leader in the ServiceNow ecosystem for more than 12 years and has over 20 years of Enterprise Service Management Experience. With expertise in consulting, delivering and managing ServiceNow solutions, DXC enables clients to modernize and integrate their mainstream IT to deploy digital solutions at scale while setting the foundation to maximize value and build a successful digital future. In addition to being a Global Elite Partner, DXC is a Gold Sales and Services Partner within the ServiceNow ecosystem.

DXC has more than 1,000 people dedicated to its ServiceNow practice and has completed over 4,000 successful implementations. Our practice also manages over 340 ServiceNow instances directly for customers helping them to keep current with ServiceNow upgrades. DXC's global delivery function leverages a ServiceNow-powered delivery and automation platform for our managed services operations.

ServiceNow is a DXC strategic partner and part of the DXC Partner Network. For more information on the DXC and ServiceNow strategic partnership, go here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology, the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, manages and modernizes mission-critical systems, integrating them with new digital solutions to produce better business outcomes. The company's global reach and talent, innovation platforms, technology independence and extensive partner network enable more than 6,000 private- and public-sector clients in 70 countries to thrive on change. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.

About Syscom

Syscom is an independent provider of service management and security operations solutions and consulting. Through Syscom's professional services practice they have driven customer innovation, workflow automation in a secure manner for Norway's enterprise market for both the private and public sector. Syscom's strategical technology partners are; ServiceNow, Splunk, BMC and Symantec. For more information, visit www.syscomworld.com

