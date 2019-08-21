ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.("ENDRA") (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

Dougherty & Company 2019 Institutional Investor Conference

Attendees: Francois Michelon, Chief Executive Officer and David Wells, Chief Financial Officer

Thursday, September 5, 2019: One-on-one meetings only

Location: Minneapolis, MN

H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Attendees: Francois Michelon, Chief Executive Officer, David Wells, Chief Financial Officer and Renaud Maloberti, Chief Commercial Officer

Presentation: Monday, September 9, 2019 at 3:25pm ET

Location: New York, NY

3rd Annual Lake Street Capital Markets 2019 Best Ideas Growth Conference

Attendees: Francois Michelon, Chief Executive Officer, David Wells, Chief Financial Officer and Renaud Maloberti, Chief Commercial Officer

Thursday, September 12, 2019: One-on-one meetings only

Location: New York, NY

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS), a ground-breaking technology that visualizes tissue like CT or MRI, but at 50X lower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with over one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:



David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:



MZ North America

Chris Tyson

Managing Director

(949) 491-8235

NDRA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Media Contact:



George MacDougall

MacDougall

Director

(781) 235-3093

endra@macbiocom.com

www.macbiocom.com

