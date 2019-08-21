IDE Technologies Ensures a White Winter with License of its Proprietary Vacuum Ice Maker Technology for Snowmaking

Applicable technology makes high-quality, environmentally-friendly snow regardless of temperatures

KADIMA, Israel, Aug. 21, 2019, a leading global disruptor in water treatment solutions, today announced that it will be licensing its All-Weather Vacuum Ice Maker (VIM) technology to create a high-quality snow source in various weather conditions regardless of ambient temperatures. IDE's VIM ensures that snow production is energy efficient, environmentally friendly and cost effective without the use of any chemicals. In areas across the world facing snow droughts, VIM can ensure consistent, high-quality snow year-round regardless of ambient temperatures. Therefore, ski and snowboard resorts, as well as areas facing low snowpack, can increase the production of high-grade snow and even generate additional revenue as high season can be extended.



Existing snow-production solutions require below freezing air temperatures and depend on climates such as humidity and below-zero temperatures. However, IDE's VIM machine can produce more than 1,000 tons per day of high-quality snow at all ambient temperatures with very low operation and maintenance cost and the usage of almost any type of feed water. Inside the VIM freezer, water is exposed to deep vacuum conditions which forces part of the water to evaporate while the remaining water freezes forming water-ice mixture. The mixture (ice slurry) is then pumped out from the freezer to an ice concentrator that separates the water from the ice crystals. To maintain the deep vacuum in the freezer, the water vapor is continuously evacuated from the freezer, compressed and fed into a condenser by IDE's unique centrifugal compressor. This advanced technology generates better snow quality with much less energy consumption versus other "crushed ice" technologies.

In addition to ski resorts, the VIM technology is a multi-application technology that can be used for deep mine cooling. VIM ice can be easily conveyed into the mine at different levels, and significantly reduce energy consumption and infrastructure compared to current water-cooling solutions. During low tariff times, VIM allows the collection and storage of thermal energy and provides immediate access to this energy in peak periods when energy would normally be more expensive.

"IDE Technologies is constantly evolving our product and service scope to meet customer needs and licensing VIM is a true testament to that effort," said Guy Sagie, CEO of IDE Projects. "With VIM's versatility, numerous industries can benefit from reduced energy consumption which can significantly impact bottom lines. We're excited to offer new and existing partners this proprietary licensing agreement that's better for the environment and overall operational costs."

IDE Licensed the VIM technology to Zhuzhou Tianqiao Olympjoy Ice Technology Co., Ltd. Zhuzhou Tianqiao Olympjoy Ice Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese joint venture enterprise invested by Zhuzhou Tianqiao Crane Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer and supplier of various metals for the power and nuclear industries; Beijing Olympjoy Ice & Snow Tourism Investment Group Co., Ltd., an operator of snow parks throughout greater China; and Zhuzhou Keju Venture Capital Investment Enterprise (limited partnership).

