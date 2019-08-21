Conair Corporation: The Conair Group Wins Major Contract from NYCDOT Brooklyn Bridge Project as a Subcontractor

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / The Conair Group (OTC PINK:CNGA) was awarded a $2,525,000 contract as a subcontractor by MLJ Contracting.

Under the contract, Conair will provide ductwork, fans, controllers and testing of the ventilation system for NYCDOT Brooklyn Bridge Project with a NTP on September 9, 2019.

Conair, a New York based HVAC company, has garnered multiple awards over the past 50 years for delivering a high level of customer service. The Conair business is built on good people, smart processes, and innovative technology.



