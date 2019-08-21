Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - Allied Corp. (OTC Pink: ALID) ("Allied") - an international medical cannabis company focused on creating and providing targeted cannabinoid health solutions, is pleased to announce:

"Building a venture for long-term success takes a purpose-built solid foundation. Our regulatory approval and production teams have proven themselves as being able to successfully gain the necessary approvals as a foundation to build upon. We are excited to continue to report our successes to our supporters and shareholders." says Calum Hughes, Founder and CEO.

PRODUCTION

The seed evaluation process in Colombia is very lengthy and extensive. It takes up to five months of regulated field trials, including thorough data collection and analysis, prior to approval for registration for commercial cultivation. The process from beginning to completion can last several years. Allied Corp. has completed the regulatory process and received strain approval from the technical directorate of the ICA (Colombian Institute of Agriculture), representing a diverse range of chemotypes, with various ratios of CBD to THC. With this approval, our strains can then be registered for commercial production. The registration of these 24 strains, including our proprietary strains, is a very big milestone for Allied Corp. These approvals evidence the value of our proprietary stabilized seed bank and our capacity to meet local and global market needs easily. Allied has received the approval to begin the seed evaluation process with ICA. We are anticipating imminent approvals for non-psycho active seed evaluation planting. As well, Allied anticipates a near term approval for psycho-active seed planting.

LICENSING

Allied is also pleased to announce that it has acquired a full suite of licenses in Colombia. Two of the licenses enables Allied to produce cannabis and cannabis derivatives, grow non-psychoactive cannabis (<1% THC), and grow psychoactive cannabis (>1% THC). The third license that Allied has is the extraction and formulation license. This enables Allied to extract cannabinoids from dried flower. Allied is also awaiting final approval of their Canadian Production License from Health Canada. This license has been given the "confirmation of readiness" notice from Health Canada.

LAND

Allied has secured vast agricultural land extension in Ibagué, a key production farming region of Colombia. Ibague has the benefit of having 12 hours of sunlight year-round, temperatures oscillating between 20-30 degrees celsius, with constant humidity. This environment and situation ideal to growing cannabis at low cost. The land has an area of 1,400 hectares (about 3,450 acres), all with water rights, an electrical substation, and great paved access to the property.

Additional information about Allied Corp. can be found at www.allied.health.

On behalf of the Board,

Calum Hughes

Chief Executive Officer

About Allied Corp.

Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with a mission to help people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) by researching, creating and producing targeted cannabinoid health solutions. Allied Corp. uses an evidence-informed scientific approach to make this mission possible, through cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development, innovative plant-based production and unique development of therapeutic products.

