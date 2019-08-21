Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - VSBLTY Groupe Technologies' Co-Founder & CEO, Jay Hutton, is interviewed by InvestmentPitch Media's Dean Nawata.

VSBLTY Groupe (CSE: VSBY) (FSE: 5VS) (OTC PINK: VSBGF), a leading software technology company, provides audience measurement, enhanced customer engagement and a unique security solution in retail and other public spaces, using the power of machine learning and computer vision.

The company's technology represents a transformative combination of rich interactive content and real-time data collection not available anywhere in a single turnkey solution. Beyond simply signage, VSBLTY allows consumers to interact with the display, manipulate content, and engage in a rich, immersive shopper experience through intuitive touch.

By teaching computers how to skillfully interpret their surroundings, VSBLTY software can in turn contextualize all the information about those surroundings and deliver it to the end-user vetted and streamlined for the particular security application. One or hundreds of Persons of Interest can be identified in a large crowd in milliseconds, as well as objects including everything from backpacks to assault weapons.

