Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2PD8P ISIN: CA91834N1006 Ticker-Symbol: 5VS 
Tradegate
20.08.19
19:55 Uhr
0,214 Euro
-0,008
-3,60 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,210
0,228
15:38
0,212
0,230
15:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VSBLTY GROUPE TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,214-3,60 %