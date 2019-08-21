Qt for MCUs offers ultimate performance with a tiny footprint for devices in the connected vehicle, wearable, smart home, industrial and medical sectors.

The Qt Company today introduced Qt for MCUs to enable companies to create fluid user interfaces (UIs) on cost-effective microcontrollers (MCUs). The new offering leverages the existing tools and libraries from the widely used Qt for Device Creation, allowing companies to deliver better user experiences for displays powered by MCUs while reducing their hardware cost.

Today's devices are smarter and offer more advanced features and capabilities than ever before, which has raised customer expectations for immersive and engaging applications and UIs. This is especially true for connected devices found in rapidly-growing sectors, including connected vehicles (in-vehicle infotainment systems and clusters), wearables (fitness trackers, smart watches), the smart home (including appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines), industrial (handheld devices, measuring devices) and healthcare (medical devices). In order to meet and exceed these expectations, application developers and device creators must be able to deliver an enhanced and intuitive user experience on par with today's smartphones.

Qt for MCUs offers a comprehensive toolkit to enable new and existing users to deliver the user experiences their customers demand. Leveraging Qt's popular QML technology and developer-designer tooling, Qt for MCUs allows a fast, iterative way to develop Qt applications with the frontend defined in declarative QML and business logic implemented in C/C++. The end result is a fluid graphical UI application running on microcontrollers.

"While Qt is extensively used by organizations and developers in embedded systems, there has been a growing appetite amongst our customers to be able to scale down to lower-end hardware," said Petteri Holländer, SVP of Product Management, The Qt Company. "With the introduction of Qt for MCUs, customers can now use Qt for almost any software project they're working on, regardless of target with the added convenience of using just one technology framework and toolset. This means that both existing and new Qt customers can pursue the many business growth opportunities offered by connected devices across a wide and diverse range of industries."

Key Benefits Delivered by Qt for MCUs

Reuse your existing skillsets for microcontrollers

Reduce maintenance cost by using the same technology across multiple devices from high-end to mass market

Reduce hardware costs by moving to microcontrollers without compromising on graphics performance

Upgrade to a modern, cross-platform graphical toolkit from your legacy solution

If you are interested in learning more, please visit: www.qt.io/qt-for-mcu

About The Qt Company

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in year 2018 totaled 45,6 MEUR and it employs some 300 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

