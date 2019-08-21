Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e) acquires a plasma solution from Trymax

Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV (Trymax), a global leader in plasma solutions, today announced it has received an order from NanoLab@TU/e of Eindhoven University of Technology. The NEO 200A series from Trymax with microwave downstream plasma technology was selected to perform resist stripping, descum and surface cleaning on indium phosphide (InP) wafers. This order illustrates the competitiveness of the single chamber and fully automated solution of Trymax for the photonics market.

"European research organizations and equipment companies are at the forefront of the global photonics industry" commented Carlos Lee, Director General of European Photonics Industry Consortium (EPIC). "Having a company such as Trymax collaborating with Eindhoven University of Technology goes in the right direction to build an efficient manufacturing infrastructure".

Eindhoven University of Technology selected Trymax after running technical demonstrations on InP substrate and other compound semiconductor substrates. The results achieved on the NEO 200A platform in term of ash rate, non-uniformity and handling of critical substrate materials of different sizes outperformed competing solutions.

"Beyond silicon, Trymax has a long experience and unique capabilities in handling various substrates materials such as SiC, GaN, GaAs, LiNbO 3 , LiTaO 3 , glass, and eWLB" stated Leo Meijer, CEO of Trymax. "Having a recognized university such as Eindhoven University of Technology as a customer is an honor. Trymax, as a Dutch headquartered company, is proud to have the researchers and students from Eindhoven University of Technology developing the photonic solutions of the future with our system".

"Eindhoven University of Technology has chosen the Trymax NEO 200A because of the robustness of the tool, the expertise of the Trymax team and the short distance to the lab, all which is superior to what we found elsewhere on the market" mentioned Huub Ambrosius, Managing Director of NanoLab@TU/e.

The NEO 200A system will be installed at Eindhoven University of Technology in Q3 2019.

About Trymax Semiconductor Equipment BV:

Trymax's core business is to support semiconductor manufacturers through the world with innovative plasma-based solutions for photo resist removal, surface cleaning, isotropic etch, as well as UV curing/charge erase, that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. Trymax is a privately held company headquartered in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Trymax operates regional offices in China (Suzhou) and Italy (Milan). Learn more at www.trymax-semiconductor.com.

