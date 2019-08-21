The global patient lateral transfer marketsize is poised to grow by USD 122.5 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the advantages of lateral transfer devices. Also, increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling to boost the growth of the patient lateral transfer market.

Healthcare workers and caregivers are prone to back injuries while lifting, moving, and transferring patients. Thus, healthcare providers and manufacturers are increasingly using patient lateral transfer devices, which can eliminate or minimize the risk of injuries. Lateral transfer devices reduce friction, which reduces the effort required for transferring patients. Moreover, these devices are cost-effective, making them a favorable option while purchasing technologies to facilitate patient-handling. Thus, the adoption of patient lateral transfer devices is expected to increase due to their various advantages.

Increasing regulations to minimize manual patient handling will drive the demand for patient lateral transfer devices. Different situations demand distinct care, and thus, special considerations should be made by caregivers while transferring the patient. Patients in emergency rooms may be suffering from a variety of illnesses, ailments, or injuries, and lateral transfer should be done depending on these factors. Addressing these concerns is important to reduce or eliminate injuries for patients as well as healthcare workers. Therefore, growing regulations to minimize manual patient handling will drive the growth of the patient lateral transfer market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

EZ Way

Getinge

Hill-Rom

HoverTech

McAuley Medical

Medline Industries

Market Segmentation by Product:

The patient lateral transfer market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses

Sliding sheets

Accessories

Key Regions for the Patient Lateral Transfer Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

