Digital Marketing Expert Erkan Kemiksizgil is Featured in an Interview on ExceptionalMindsBlog.wordpress.com

During the Interview, Kemiksizgil Discussed a Typical Day at Work, How Living in the Big Apple Helped His Business to Thrive and Offered Advice for Budding Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Erkan Kemiksizgil, a digital marketing expert and online entrepreneur, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an interview on ExceptionalMindsBlog.wordpress.com.

To read the interview in its entirety, please check out

https://exceptionalmindsblog.wordpress.com/2019/08/07/chatting-with-erkan-kemiksizgil-internet-marketing-expert/.

As the interviewer noted, Kemiksizgil is one of the smartest minds she has ever come across in the digital world. After reading more about him, the interviewer reached out to Kemiksizgil to ask some questions about his work on a day-to-day basis, as well as his life in New York City.

When asked to describe a typical day at work, Kemiksizgil said as someone who works for himself, it is crucial to stay organized.

"I prefer getting to the desk and working earlier rather than later. When I spend a lot of late nights working, I find myself being less productive," he noted, adding that for him, an early start to the day helps to get everything going.

As for how living in New York City has helped Kemiksizgil to grow his business, he said that he loves the way networking is so easy in such a large metropolis.

"It certainly isn't the most affordable area in the United States to live, but it's hard to argue with all the opportunities provided," he noted.

When Kemiksizgil is looking for a way to relax after a busy day, he said he likes to go to a number of parks for some fresh air and activity, and he prefers a number of restaurants close to where he lives.

When asked to share advice that will help young entrepreneurs to become more productive, Kemiksizgil had plenty to offer.

"Find what works best for you individually and continue to do that. Every single person works in a different manner, so it is hard to get a true suggestion from others," he noted, adding that while prefers working in the morning, others might be productive night owls.

"I think it also helps to have a set amount of goals for the day, the week, the month and the year. That might seem excessive to those people who don't put together goals consistently right now, but it provides something to work towards."

About Erkan Kemiksizgil:

Erkan Kemiksizgil has been a full-time direct response marketer and online entrepreneur since 2009. To learn more about Erkan, check out his personal website: https://erkankemiksizgil.com/.

Contact:

Helen Gilbert

admin@rocketfactor.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Erkan Kemiksizgil

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556902/Digital-Marketing-Expert-Erkan-Kemiksizgil-is-Featured-in-an-Interview-on-ExceptionalMindsBlogwordpresscom