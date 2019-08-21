The global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs marketsize is poised to decline by USD 575.07 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, decelerating at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the high prevalence of conditions resulting in ED. Also, the rising demand for ED drugs to further boost the growth of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market.

Various health conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression, stress, and excessive alcohol consumption, are resulting in the rising incidence of ED among the elderly as well as young people. As these conditions directly alter the normal physiological levels of hormones, enzymes, and other factors, problems including penile erection have surged considerably in recent years. These issues will further boost the erectile dysfunction drugs market to register significant growth in the forthcoming years.

Another key driver that is expected to boost the growth of the global erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market is the rise in demand for ED drugs. The rise in cyber pornography and the increasing number of advertisements for the treatment of ED are also expected to propel the demand for erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Bayer AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

VIVUS Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product:

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Oral drugs

Topical drugs

Others

Key Regions for the Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

