Option Strategies Insider: Chris Douthit, Founder of OptionStrategiesInsider.com, is Offering his Options Class and Market Philosophies at No Cost

The Course, which Includes Four Hours of Compelling Videos, is Ideal for People Who are Concerned about the Current Volatility of the Stock Market

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Stock market volatility is real, and many traders have experienced the pain of recent events, but Chris Douthit, the Founder of OptionStrategiesInsider.com, continues to capitalize in these volatile times and is now giving away his "secret sauce" for free.

While most stock traders are running for the hills, Douthit's group continues to rack up winning trades. Due to market pressure, he has decided to unveil his trading strategy and open up his options class and market philosophies to anyone who wants to learn to trade like the smartest investors.

To learn more about OptionsStrategiesInsider.com, please visit https://optionstrategiesinsider.com/about-us/.

The course includes over four hours of professional animated videos that grab the user's attention, making learning a complicated topic like options easy and fun. The interactive options course is hard-hitting, engaging, filled with examples and quizzes, which Douthit said "makes your grandpa's old boring PowerPoint presentation a distant memory."

"When I was a trading consultant, one of the most common complaints I received was that no one liked reading options books or watching a boring PowerPoint course, no matter how essential it was to become a skilled trader, so I set out to do something about it. I wrote a complete course on the market and then hired professional film animators to create an informative and engaging presentation," Douthit said.

"Our goal is to provide a state-of-the-art experience for anyone looking to take control of their finances and wants to implement the same stock trading strategies that the world's smartest investors and big institutions use."

The trading course is the same one Option Strategies Insider used to charge top dollar for, but because so many people have been caught off guard by the recent market drop, Douthit wants to give back by providing this course totally free for the time being.

Anyone looking to make consistent profits that beat average market returns, wants to profit in any market environment, has a desire to make more money using less capital, or wishes to diversify an already existing stock profile can sign up for free at https://OptionStrategiesInsider.com

About Option Strategies Insider:

Option Strategies Insider has been acknowledged as one of the highest-rated options trading courses online and continues to provide both new and professional traders with option strategies and insight so investors can continue to grow and profit. For more information, visit https://OptionStrategiesInsider.com

