Engie has raised eyebrows with the installation of several solar benches in Biarritz, southwestern France, as a local official has asked citizens to avoid sitting on them for long periods of time in order to keep their energy yield up. But the authorities over in Cannes are clearly impressed, as the municipal government in the French Riviera resort town has also revealed plans to buy more of the PV benches, which are designed by Croatian startup Include.Engie stole headlines in France last week after Guillaume Barucq, an official in the municipal government of Biarritz, tweeted his enthusiasm ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...