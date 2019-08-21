The global Hemophilia A therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 4.31 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005490/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global Hemophilia A therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 129-page research report with TOC on "Hemophilia A Therapeutics Market Analysis Report by product (recombinant therapies, plasma-derived therapies, hormonal therapies, and others) type (on-demand treatment, prophylactic treatment, and inhibitor treatment) and geographic region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2019 2023" at: Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the increasing demand for prophylactic treatment. Also, the expanding support for the patients is expected to boost the growth of the Hemophilia A therapeutics market.

The increasing demand for prophylactic treatment is expected to drive the growth of the Hemophilia A therapeutics market. Prophylactic treatment for Hemophilia A involves the regular infusion of clotting factor concentrates to prevent bleeding episodes and to reduce the risk of developing inhibitors. Additionally, results from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) have suggested that prophylactic clotting factor regimens prevent chronic microhemorrhage into joints and hemarthrosis that are associated with this disorder. Therefore, an increasing number of patients are encouraged to use prophylactic treatments as a preventive approach for Hemophilia A.

Government support for patients affected with Hemophilia A and other rare disorders is increasing considerably. Governments in several developing countries are increasingly providing financial assistance and information regarding disease management. For instance, the National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) in the US conducts Inhibitor Education Summits for patients, caregivers, and staff members. Such initiatives are encouraging patients with Hemophilia A to opt for the available treatments, which is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

For More Information: Speak to an Analyst

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Bayer

CSL

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer

Shire

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Hemophilia A therapeutics market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Recombinant therapies

Plasma-derived therapies

Hormonal therapies

Key Regions for the Hemophilia A Therapeutics Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Related Reports on Pharmaceuticals are:

Sarcoma Therapeutics Market Global Sarcoma Therapeutics Market by type (soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Peptide Therapeutics Market- Global Peptide Therapeutics Market by RoA (parenteral, oral, and others), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005490/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com