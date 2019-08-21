CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services in Texas with New Store in Cypress

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Cypress, TX. CPR Cell Phone Repair congratulates Brian VanDeBrook on the opening of his new franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Cypress, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/cypress-tx/.

"Brian VanDeBrook brings a wide range of skills and experience to his new store in Cypress. His background in the high tech sector makes us confident that he will provide his community with exceptional service. I am looking forward to the future success of the CPR Cypress location," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Cypress, TX is a fast-growing area located just 20 miles northwest of downtown Houston. Since 2000, the population has increased by over 50 percent, making it one of the largest communities in the region. Cypress attracts startups and businesses of all sizes with its diversified workforce and educational institutions. Residents of Cypress have access to many parks, golf courses, and shopping centers. CPR Cypress is conveniently located on the corner of Schiel and Mueschke Roads.

"My time in the Navy and my work brought me to many places, but we've planted our roots here in Texas. I have lived in Cypress with my wife and son for 15 years now. We're looking forward to providing fast, affordable, and expert help to our community. I've had the chance to watch Cypress grow over the years and I'm thrilled to be able to start my journey with CPR here," Brian said.

When he's not hard at work, Brian enjoys spending time traveling with his friends and family in Texas. Brian and his son enjoy fishing and making videos together. Brian and his team offer a variety of services that range from screen repairs to diagnostic issues. To learn more about the services offered by CPR Cypress, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Cypress is located at:

16341 Mueschke Rd

Suite 100

Cypress, TX 77433

Please contact the store at 832-653-6908 or via email: repairs@cpr-cypresstx.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/cypress-tx/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-674-0645 X617

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556906/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Expands-Services-in-Texas-with-New-Store-in-Cypress