Web Presence: How Online Academic Coaching Can Change Your Mindset for the Better, According to Thomas Harford

Educational Coach Tom Harford On the Benefits Of Academic Coaching and Learning Solutions

COLUMBIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / If you have ever considered academic coaching but are not sure how beneficial it would be, this is the guide for you. Thomas Harford, Ph.D., an academic advisor, said academic coaching has had a huge benefit for many people he has worked with- and he has worked with just about everyone.

Undergraduates, graduate students, returning students, career changers, veterans, artists, managers, and executives can all benefit from academic coaching, Tom Harford explained. For students facing challenges, it can be an enormous asset, whether that is anxiety, ADHD, executive function disorder, Asperger's, dyslexia or other learning obstacles.

Why might academic coaching be a benefit to you? For some people, it is simply a way to "get unstuck," Thomas Harford said. A good academic coach will work holistically to focus on habits and patterns that may be stunting your academic growth. Coaching is about revising your mindset, breaking patterns and getting unstuck from barriers to growth, Tom Harford said.

Additionally, an academic coach like Thomas Harford can help you revise your self-narrative. The stories you tell yourself about yourself, your community and your work all impact who you are and the choices you make, Tom Harford explained. As an academic coach, he guides people through the process of rewriting their self-narrative to one that promotes good choices and improved academic skills, creativity, and performance.

Another benefit of academic coaching is having someone to walk through hard decisions with you. Tom Harford said the greatest concern his clients have is making the right choice for a major, graduate program, career path or change of profession. This fear can be crippling and stop people from making decisions that will dramatically benefit their lives, Thomas Harford said. He works with clients to balance informed decision making with action so people are empowered to make positive changes in their lives and make hard decisions.

In essence, Thomas Harford's goal as an academic coach is to bring clients an "active mindset" of direction and empowerment, he said. He equips clients to pose solutions to their key concerns and questions. In addition to these mindset techniques, Tom Harford also helps in practical ways related to performance, including test-taking, time management, decision making, written and oral communication, reading comprehension and creativity. By addressing the root of a problem and helping you learn to creatively solve problems yourself, an academic coach can be beneficial short-term with a specific problem and also in the long term with future issues that arise in life.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556905/How-Online-Academic-Coaching-Can-Change-Your-Mindset-for-the-Better-According-to-Thomas-Harford