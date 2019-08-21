As of August 30, 2019, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives on the following stock classes: Swedish (SEK) Options, Forwards and Futures will be launched on Traton (8TRA), Fabege (FABG) and Hexpol B (HPOL). As of August 23, 2019, the new series will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until August 30, 2019. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on August 22, 2019. For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=735388